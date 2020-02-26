Weightlifters cancel trip to UAE due to coronavirus

The West Asian Championships will be underway until February 29 in Dubai.
The event is regarded as qualifying for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
In men's category, Sohrab Moradi participated in the event.
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, Feb 26, IRNA – Iranian male and female weightlifters cancelled their flight to the United Arab Emirates to attend West Asian Championships due to coronavirus threat.
The West Asian Championships will be underway until February 29 in Dubai.
The event is regarded as qualifying for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
In men's category, Sohrab Moradi participated in the event.
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment