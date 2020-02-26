CBI reviews recent FATF black list decision

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) during its six-day meeting which started on Feb 16 put Iran on its blacklist.

At the Tuesday session which was the ninth regular meeting between Governor of CBI Abdolnasser Hemmati and national economic experts, the governor elaborated on inflation rate in the country, stressing that fall of the rate to minus 20 in the next Iranian calendar year is reachable.

Although the next Iranian year (to start March 20, 2020) will be a difficult one, the nation can register it as a sucecess through unity and solidarity, Hemmati noted.

As he said, the CBI plan for the present condition is to focus on keeping the foreign exchange market stable.

The governor further invited all economic think tank to express their useful opinions to help boost national production, foil unjust sanctions and stabilize the markets.

In late December, 2019, Hemmati had said that not joining the FATF will have negative impact on Iran's banking transactions.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) introduces itself as an inter-governmental body established in 1989 by the Ministers of its Member jurisdictions. The objectives of the FATF are to set standards and promote effective implementation of legal, regulatory and operational measures for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system. The FATF is therefore a “policy-making body” which works to generate the necessary political will to bring about national legislative and regulatory reforms in these areas.

