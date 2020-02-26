Feb 26, 2020, 10:01 AM
Neighbors absorb $1.4b minerals in eight months

Tehran, Feb 26, IRNA – Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan have absorbed over $1.4b Iranian mineral products over the eight months of the current Iranian year, according to the figures released about foreign trade.

Some 8,500,000 tons products have been exported to these countries.

Statistics on Iraq shows 5,713,000 tons minerals worth $798m were exported to Iraq which is regarded as 50% of the total amount.

Meanwhile, Turkey absorbed 512,000 tons products worth $393m and Afghanistan imported 2,275,000 tons mineral products worth $291m.

Reviewing the foreign trade performance in the mineral industries reveals that 1,063,000 tons of goods in this sector have been distributed in Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan and with a monthly value of $ 5 million.

