Neighbors absorb $1.4b minerals in eight months

Some 8,500,000 tons products have been exported to these countries.

Statistics on Iraq shows 5,713,000 tons minerals worth $798m were exported to Iraq which is regarded as 50% of the total amount.

Meanwhile, Turkey absorbed 512,000 tons products worth $393m and Afghanistan imported 2,275,000 tons mineral products worth $291m.

Reviewing the foreign trade performance in the mineral industries reveals that 1,063,000 tons of goods in this sector have been distributed in Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan and with a monthly value of $ 5 million.

