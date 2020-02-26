Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 26

** IRAN DAILY

- Accountants urged to help firms worldwide combat climate crisis

The world’s accountants must put the climate crisis at the forefront of their work to spur global companies to adopt green policies and help prepare them for the risks, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and other industry groups.

- Iran-Vietnam trade grew 100% last year: Joint chamber head

Annual trade between Iran and Vietnam reached $350 million in the previous Iranian calendar (which ended in March 2019), witnessing a 100 percent growth year-on-year.

- Rouhani opens part of cherished freeway, says sanctions failed to affect project

Rouhani opens part of cherished freeway, says sanctions failed to affect project

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran opens first section of Tehran-Shomal freeway

Iran on Tuesday opened a section of a 121-km freeway linking its capital to Mazandaran province on the Caspian Sea, a feat which has challenged the country’s financial resources and technical capacity for decades.

- Syrian army pushes further into Idlib

Syrian government forces, backed by allied fighters from popular defense groups, have succeeded to make further progress in the southern countryside area of the country’s embattled northwestern provinces of Idlib, liberating more villages from the clutches of foreign-sponsored terrorists.

- Nine Iranian athletes to compete at Karate 1-Premier League Salzburg

Iran has sent nine karatekas to Austria for third stop of the season of Karate 1-Premier League.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Art galleries in Tehran deserted over coronavirus fears

Art galleries in Tehran have almost been deserted in light of the latest spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

- Iranians the world’s most hospitable people: Dragan Skocic

National football team head coach Dragan Skocic says that the Iranian people are the most hospitable people in the world.

- Rouhani: Coronavirus outbreak will be reined in soon

In a live televised program on Tuesday afternoon, President Hassan Rouhani assured the Iranian citizens that the coronavirus outbreak will be controlled in the shortest period of time.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Irrigation on 100,000 ha of Farmlands Modernized

Modern irrigation systems have been installed on 100,000 hectares of farmlands across the country since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2019), according to the chairman of Modern Irrigation Systems Project implemented by the Agriculture Ministry.

- Global demand bolstering LNG's growing role

Global demand for LNG grew by 12.5% to 359 million tons in 2019, according to Royal Dutch Shell’s latest annual LNG Outlook, bolstering LNG’s growing role in the transition to a lower-carbon energy system.

- JCPOA commission to convene regular meeting

The 2015 nuclear deal’s Joint Commission is set to hold a meeting at the level of political directors in the Austrian capital Vienna on Wednesday for regular talks.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish