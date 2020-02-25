Iran's deputy FM arrives in Vienna to attend JCPOA meeting

Next meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna scheduled to be held on February 26 at the deputy ministers and directors-general level of Iran and the Group 4+1 (Germany, France, Britain, Russia, and China) to be co-headed by Araghchi and Helga Schmidt.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that the upcoming meeting of the 2015 nuclear deal's Joint Commission will be an ordinary session held once every three months and has nothing to do with E3's dispute resolution mechanism.

