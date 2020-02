He told IRNA that the staff of the Iraqi side was not present at the site for border transactions on Tuesday morning.

The official further noted that today (Tuesday), no exchanges were made on the border, hoping that the border market will reopen soon.

Over the past days and after the spread of Coronavirus, the Iraqi government canceled flights to Iran and closed the Shalamcheh border.

