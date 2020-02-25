Official: Maximum pressure strategy on Iran complete with coronavirus

"It is planned that the #MaximumPressure strategy against #Iran to be completed with the term ‘#Coronavirus’," Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account.

"Psychological pressure on countries to close their land and air routes and propagating lies is the new roadmap," he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi advised the US to speak respectfully with Iranians, saying Iranians' discretion and hope will neutralize US maximum pressure.

"We will pass this difficult stage with honor as we have done in the past four decades until you learn to speak respectfully with the Iranian nation and return to your commitments," he added.

Meanwhile, in reaction to the new US sanctions imposed against Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account: "Subjecting construction workers to #EconomicTerrorism only manifests maximum failure of 'maximum pressure'."

"The US can sanction every man, woman & child but Iranians will never submit to bullying," he added.

He noted, "Rather than dig itself deeper, the US should abandon failed policies & return to #JCPOA."

