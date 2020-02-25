Feb 25, 2020, 10:36 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83691122
0 Persons

Tags

SNSC secretary: White House still hiding truth about Ain al-Asad, influenza casualties

SNSC secretary: White House still hiding truth about Ain al-Asad, influenza casualties

Tehran, Feb 25, IRNA – Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani blasted on Tuesday the US double-standards and said that the White House has not still given a precise report on the damages inflicted on Ain al-Asad airbase, the number of fatalities from influenza in 2019-2020, and the downing of the US spy aircraft in Afghanistan.

Vice-Admiral Shamkhani made the remarks in reaction to the interference of US Secretary State Mike Pompeo in Iran's internal affairs.  

He noted that this is while the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed concern over what he called Iran’s “cover-up” of coronavirus.

"While Pompeo expresses concern about what he calls Iran’s cover-up about coronavirus no precise reports have still been released by the White House about the reality of Ain al-Asad, spy aircraft in Afghanistan, the number of those killed from this year’s influenza," the SNSC secretary tweeted.

Pompeo had claimed that the United States is deeply concerned by information indicating that the "Iranian government may have suppressed vital details about the outbreak (of coronavirus) in that country".

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 5 =