Iran seeks enhanced parliamentary ties, people-to-people contacts with Pakistan

Mohammad Ali Hosseini said this during a meeting with Speaker of Pakistan's Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday.

The ambassador is currently on a visit to Lahore to hold important meetings with the senior officials of the Punjab province.

During the meeting, the Iranian envoy called for early completion of the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project noting that it would bring economic stability in the country. He also expressed Iran’s readiness to increase electricity exports to Pakistan.

Iranian Consul General in Lahore Mohammad Reza Nazeri and senior officials of Punjab government were also present in the meeting.

Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini emphasized the importance of expanding people-to-people contacts between the two countries and enhanced parliamentary cooperation. He also called for increasing the number of direct flights between Iran and Pakistan.

The ambassador welcoming the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) said that Iran is willing to join the project.

**Pakistan desires to benefit from Iran’s experience

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in his views called for enhanced brotherly ties between Iran and Pakistan, and said that Pakistan wants to benefit from Iran’s experiences in various sectors.

He welcomed Iran's willingness to join the CPEC project.

Elahi also announced Pakistan's readiness to develop cooperation with Iran in the fields of mining and housing.

The Speaker added that Iran and Pakistan are two brotherly Islamic states and their ties have been increasing by each passing day.

He also called for trilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pakistan, and China.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Iran also met with former Prime Minister of Pakistan and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to discuss matters of mutual interest and Iran-Pakistan ties.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish