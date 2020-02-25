Envoy: China delivers 250,000 face-masks to Iran

Today, on behalf of the Chinese embassy in Iran, I granted 250,000 face masks to Iran, Chang Hua wrote on his Twitter account, adding that more aid will be rendered in the future.

Iranian Health Ministry for public relations director Kianoush Jahanpour said coronavirus death toll mounted to 15 in Iran, adding that a total of 95 people have been affected by the coronavirus in Iran.

Jahanpour said 16 people in Qom, nine people in Tehran, one in Fars, two in Mazandaran, two in Gilan, one in Neyshabour, two in Alborz and one in Qeshm have so far been affected.

The affected cases were those who have traveled from Qom or had traveled to Qom earlier, he added.

The severity of illness and the risk of mortality of coronavirus is less than SARS and the Middle East respiratory syndrome-related Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) which is about three percent, he added.

Meanwhile, earlier Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying praised Iran for sending medical face-masks.

Hua Chunying referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s message that China has taken effective and firm actions to contain coronavirus as a sign of long-term and traditional friendship between two countries.

She noted that Iran has so far sent three million face-masks to China and has expressed readiness for rendering more medical aid to China.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish