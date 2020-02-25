Iran slams terrorist act of Zionist regime by attacking Gaza

Also, Iran slams the Zionist regime's move in targeting people and resistance centers in Gaza and Damascus, the top diplomat added.

Commenting on the inhumane treatment of the Zionist militias in insulting the body of a martyred Palestinian, he termed the brutal act of the regime as the sign of wickedness.

He described the measure as their failure to adhere to ethical principles in dealing with the Palestinians.

Mousavi urged the prosecution and punishment of the Zionist occupiers in international courts as war criminals.

He praised the legitimate struggles as well as the heroic resistance of the Palestinians, describing national unity and resistance as only ways for people of Palestine to combat the occupiers.

He expressed regret over the inaction of the international community against the atrocities of the Israeli regime in Palestine.

