Schmid: Collectively, we have duty to preserve JCPOA

"In Vienna to prepare first #JCPOA Joint Commission of 2020, to continue to oversee the implementation of the agreement," Schmid wrote on her Twitter account.

She added: "We have a collective responsibility to preserve the #IranDeal."

The 15th meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission will be held on Wednesday (Feb 7) at the level of the Deputy Ministers and Political Directors of Iran and 4+1 chaired by Mrs. Schmid.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi reiterated that tomorrow's meeting is a regular and periodic meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission to be held at the level of deputy ministers and political directors.

Asked about JCPOA's next meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, he added that the session scheduled to be held on February 26 is a common and periodical meeting at the deputy foreign ministers and directors-general level.

Mousavi reiterated that the session has nothing to do with the dispute resolution mechanism and is held every three months.

The upcoming meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission will be attended by the representatives of the deal's remaining parties and EU's envoy and it will be held in Vienna on February 26.

The next meeting is the 15th of its kind which will be held a week after visits by Dutch and Austrian foreign ministers to Tehran.

