Russian FM expresses hope for reduction of tensions after JCPOA meeting

Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday at the disarmament conference in Geneva that tomorrow (Wednesday) a JCPOA joint commission meeting will be held in Vienna.

He said Iran has been obliged to respond to the destructive US actions and to the indifference of the European parties by adhering to its legal obligations.

The first meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, after the dispute resolution mechanism is activated, will be held in Vienna on Wednesday (Feb 7), with representatives of the remaining countries in the JCPOA and the EU representative. It is the 15th round of these joint meetings.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Russia's top nuclear negotiator will attend the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission on Vienna.

