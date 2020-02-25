Feb 25, 2020, 7:21 PM
Russian FM expresses hope for reduction of tensions after JCPOA meeting

Moscow, Feb 25, IRNA - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed hope that the upcoming meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to stop the escalation of tensions over the international agreement because it is not too late.

Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday at the disarmament conference in Geneva that tomorrow (Wednesday) a JCPOA joint commission meeting will be held in Vienna.

He said Iran has been obliged to respond to the destructive US actions and to the indifference of the European parties by adhering to its legal obligations. 

The first meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, after the dispute resolution mechanism is activated, will be held in Vienna on Wednesday (Feb 7), with representatives of the remaining countries in the JCPOA and the EU representative. It is the 15th round of these joint meetings.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Russia's top nuclear negotiator will attend the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission on Vienna.

