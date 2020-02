Iran’s Minister of Sport and Youth Masoud Soltanifar made the remarks in a meeting with Serbian Ambassador to Tehran Dragan Todorovic, adding that bilateral ties in the area of the sport have been developed.

Both sides are to sign a sporting memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the upcoming visit of the Serbian president to Iran, he further noted.

