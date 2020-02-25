Iran's ambassador meets with Turkish health minister

According to Turkish media on Tuesday, Koja posted a message on his Twitter page announcing the news that during a meeting with Farazmand, he regretted the outbreak of the coronavirus in Iran and two sides talked about the measures taken by the two countries.

Turkish Minister of Health said yesterday that Turkey is doing everything at its disposal to fight the coronavirus alongside Iran.

Referring to the closure of the borders of Turkish Railways and Airways with Iran, he added that following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Iran, Turkey has decided to temporarily block its borders.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in a telephone conversation discussed the latest situation of the coronavirus and ways to counter the virus on Monday.

They also stressed the need for maintaining transactions while observing all sanitary and preventive measures.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish