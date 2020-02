In the previous ranking of the world gymnasts, Keikha had been placed 5th, but his great performance in Melbourne World Cup promoted him to 4th position with 63 points.

Mehdi Ahmad-Kohani, another Iranian gymnast, stood thirteenth with 25 points. He received a silver medal in the 2020 World Cup Gymnastics in Melbourne on Sunday.

The two athletes are now in Turkey to prepare for Baku competitions to be held during April 24-26.

