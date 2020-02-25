Feb 25, 2020, 4:14 PM
33rd Tehran Int'l Book Fair postponed

Tehran, Feb 25, IRNA - The 33rd ‎Tehran International Book Fair themed "The Book Is Life" that was supposed to be held in the capital of Iran in April 2020 has been put off.

The event that was supposed to be held during April 14 to 24 was postponed due to taking steps to combat coronavirus in Iran.

The date of the fair will be announced in the coming weeks.

