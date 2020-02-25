Pakistan taking effective measures to deal with coronavirus challenge: Health advisor

Zafar Mirza talking in 'Dunya tv' program said that the government is on a high alert to deal with the challenge.

He went on to say that almost a month has been passed since the first case of the deadly virus emerged in China.

“But we are taking effective measures to cope with the problem and I assure you that we are on a right track,” said the minister.

He said that Pakistan has formed an effective policy on coronavirus and it has worked well so far.

He also added that cross-border movement at border with Iran is a big challenge especially the movement of pilgrims.

He added that federal government with the collaboration and cooperation of Balochistan government is taking all possible measures to stop coronavirus from entering into Pakistan.

The official said that currently 5000 Pakistani pilgrims are in Iran which is big challenged for us.

Zafar Mirza said that his Iranian counterpart has recently written an official letter suggesting to temporary close the border and limiting the cross border movement of the people due to this public health issue.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a decree has ordered health minister to set up a national committee for managing coronavirus epidemic.

In his decree, President Rouhani urged Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki to try his best and use all his power to prevent the spread of coronavirus and uprooting it.

Since the spread of the coronavirus in Iran, it has infected 61 people and killed 12 in the country. Iran has worked extensively to curb the spread of the virus. In several provinces, schools and universities have been temporarily shut down as preventive process.

