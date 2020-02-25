Iran’s Ambassador calls for fighting terrorism

Speaking in a ceremony in presence of Omani officials, diplomats, military advisors and political and cultural figures, Shahroudi said that common threats require collective resolve to deal with.

He noted that in today’s intertwined world, materializing interests of country will not be possible without considering interests of others.

Referring to Iran’s achievements after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, he said that there is no doubt that the Islamic Revolution of Iran was a movement toward negation of internal tyranny, foreigners’ hegemony and the realization of freedom, justice and independence.

Iran could open in a new chapter based on public participation and their votes in line with realization of national determination.

He referred to real political independence and establishing religious democracy as the most important achievements of the Islamic Revolution.

Accordingly, Iran could register significant indices with regard to observation of democracy, granting political rights to citizens, preserving gender justice like boosting women’s role in society, respecting minorities’ rights, scientific growth in medical, nano-technology and nuclear fields, empowering private sector and supporting foreign investment.

Shahroudi reiterated the fact that Iran is trying to boost public participation to reinforce international cooperation and help resolve complicated international and regional issues.

Elaborating on strong relations between Iran and Oman, Iranian diplomat said it is of importance due to cultural, religious, geographical and historical affinities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he expressed hope for developing relations during the new Omani Sultan’s term.

