Assembly of Experts meeting cancelled due to coronavirus

The secretariat of the Assembly of Experts announced on Tuesday that the meeting that was scheduled to be held on March 3 and 4 was cancelled and deferred until further notice.

The Assembly of Experts in Farsi Majles-e Khobregan Rahbari, is the constitutional body with the authority to appoint and dismiss Vali-e Faqih (religious jurisprudence).

Since its spread of the coronavirus in Iran, it has infected 61 people and killed 12 in the country. Iran has worked extensively to curb the spread of the virus. In several provinces, schools and universities have been temporarily shut down as preventive process.

