Two Indian festivals to screen Iranian film ‘Diapason’

‘Diapason is supposed to compete with 12 other Asian movies in India.

The Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) jury will grant award to winners.

The NETPAC was created as the outcome of an international conference on Asian cinema organized by Cinemaya, the Asian Film Quarterly, in New Delhi in 1990 at the instance and with the support of UNESCO, Paris.

The 2020 Bengaluru International Film Festival will work until March 6.

Iranian movies will also be screened in Habitat Film Festival which is slated to be held in New Delhi on March 13-22.

Zhaleh Sameti, Behnoush Bakhtiyari, Alireza Ostadi, and Hossein Tehrani are among the cast members.

