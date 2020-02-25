Rouhani opens 1st section of Tehran-Shomal Freeway

President Rouhani made the remarks at a ceremony on official opening of the first section of Tehran-Shomal Freeway which is aimed at easing traffic between the Iranian capital of Tehran and the north part of the country.

At the ceremony, the president visited several parts the projects.

Executives of the project say that the safety standards of the freeway is unique in the West Asia region.

They say that all parts of the project have been built by the Iranian designers and companies.

The 32-km Tehran-Shomal Freeway will cut the distance about 60 km.

