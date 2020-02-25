Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 25

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran denies virus cover-up, claim of 50 deaths

Iran’s government vowed Monday to be transparent after being accused of covering up the deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside China, dismissing claims the toll could be as high as 50 in one city alone.

- Iran’s 11-month exports hit $38.5b: IRICA

Iran exported 125.2 million tons of goods worth $38.5 billion during the 11 months ending to February 20, announced Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi, the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced on Monday.

- Sanctions hampering Iran’s access to coronavirus test kits: Association

Growing economic pressure on Iran has hampered the country’s efforts to confront an outbreak of coronavirus as health bodies face restrictions importing test kits to detect the infection.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- MK2 Films to release Kiarostami’s Koker Trilogy in France

The Paris-based distributor MK2 Films will release Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami’s The Koker Trilogy on April 7, Nasrin Mirshab, the director of the DreamLab Films, the France-based international distributor of the film, has announced.

- Iran still have two direct slots in 2021 ACL

According to the latest Asian Football Confederation (AFC) club competitions ranking, Iran will have two direct slots in the group stage and two others in the preliminary rounds for the next season of the AFC Champions League.

- Closure of border crossings with neighboring countries is temporary: Iran

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman announced on Monday that closure of border crossings has been coordinated with the neighbors to narrow down the possibility of coronavirus outbreak, noting such moves are normal in such situations.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Majlis rejects outlines of next fiscal budget bill

The Iranian Parliament, also known as Majlis, rejected the outlines of the upcoming fiscal year’s (starting March 20, 2020) budget bill on Monday.

- Phase 11 of South Pars Gas field moving forward

The platform jacket for the Phase 11 of South Pars Gas Field is ready in Qeshm Island and will be installed on its location in the Persian Gulf before the current Iranian year is out (March 19), managing director of Petropars Group said.

- Coronavirus cases spike, 12 dead

The death toll from the new coronavirus has risen to 12, with health officials reporting 61 confirmed cases of the infectious disease by Monday afternoon.

