Upcoming meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission an ordinary session: Spox

Asked about JCPOA's next meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, he added that the session scheduled to be held on February 26 is a common and periodical meeting at the deputy ministers and directors-general level.

Mousavi reiterated that the session has nothing to do with dispute resolution mechanism and is held every three month.

Upcoming meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission will be attended by the representatives of the deal's remaining parties and EU's envoy and it will be held in Vienna on February 26.

Next meeting is the 15th of its kind which will be held a week after visits by Dutch and Austrian foreign ministers to Tehran.

