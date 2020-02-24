 Iran calls on Pakistan to hand over terrorists

Speaking to reporters in Sanandaj on Monday, Brigadier General Qasem Rezaie said that Tehran has established good relations with Pakistan and some of their units are stationed in the border area, but we are still witnessing continued terrorist operations.

"Investigation indicated that the mercenaries were using new US-made equipment to carry out a terrorist attack on our country's border guards, which was recently delivered," said Rezaie.

Elsewhere, he stated that on the same day of elections in Iran, one ship was seized in the Oman Sea carried one million liters of smuggled fuel, one and a half tons of narcotics were seized in 6 parts of the east of the country, and 6 tons of smuggled goods were seized in the Persian Gulf region.

