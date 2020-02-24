Two Rhytons discovered in NE Iran

Colonel Alireza Pourbeh said in the wake of receiving news regarding selling antique objects in Garmeh, police put the case on its agenda.

He noted the police will spare no efforts in standing against those who want to destroy national assets and ancient works for their profiteering.

A rhyton is a roughly conical container from which fluids were intended to be drunk or to be poured in some ceremony such as libation, or merely at a table.

They are typically formed in the shape of an animal's head and were produced over large areas of ancient Eurasia, especially from Persia to the Balkans.

Many have an opening at the bottom through which the liquid fell; others did not and were merely used as drinking cups, with the characteristic that they could not usually be set down on a surface without spilling their contents.

