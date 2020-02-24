Iran ranks first in Middle East's umbilical cord blood supply

Morteza Zarrabi told reporters in Bushehr on Monday that the umbilical cord blood bank encompasses a public bank and a family and private-owned bank.

He stated that the samples stored in the public bank can be made public but privately stored for family use.

Zarrabi went on to say that there is a public cord blood bank in Shariati Hospital in Tehran with about 3,000 samples and another bank in the Blood Transfusion Organization with 2,000 samples.

He said that the cord blood contains 80 to 200 cc of blood that has hematopoietic stem cells and can then be stored in the cord blood bank.

