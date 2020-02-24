Official hails Iran-India cinema ties

He made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with the Head of Indian Cultural Centre in India embassy Abhay Kumar Singh.

Tabesh also called for expansion of cinematic cooperation between Iran and India.

Iran has prioritized establishing cinema cooperation with regional states, he said.

After the Islamic Revolution, Iran and India made joint movies, he said adding that many of the Iranian movies have been welcomed by Indians.

Tabesh also highlighted expansion of inter-festival cooperation between the two countries saying that the 70th anniversary of Iran-India diplomatic ties will be heeded.

Indian cinema will play major role at International Fajr Film Festival, Tehran Short Film Festival and International Film Festival for Children and Youth.

Meanwhile, Kumar Singh stressed background of relations between Iran and India, saying that Iranian movies are welcomed by Indians cinema goers.

Indian cinema are to play significant presence in the Iranian festivals, Kumar Singh said.

