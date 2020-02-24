Iran thwarts suicide attacks in Sistan-Balouchestan

Making the remarks at the funeral procession held in Qarchak, southeastern Tehran, for a soldier who was killed in battle with outlaws, Brigadier-General Ahmad-Ali Goudarzi said that the suicide terror attack failed due to the awareness of the Iranian security forces.

Brigadier-General Goudarzi said that the enemy tried to harm the Islamic System by separating the people from the Islamic Revolution and boycotting the elections.

The huge turnout made the US, the UK, and Saudi Arabia angry. They tried to embitter the victory of the people of Iran but failed. From the very beginning of people’s participation in the elections, the enemy tried to enter Iran and create explosions to kill people, he said.

Speaking about the martyred soldier, Ahmad Tavakkoli, Brigadier-General Goudarzi said that he resisted against 15 outlaws that were trying to conquer a police station minutes after the elections on Friday. He heroically resisted though he was shot repeatedly.

He was the first martyr and another soldier who was a Sunni was martyred in the attack as well, which shows that the enemies’ attempts to make a divide between the Shias and the Sunnis is doomed to fail, Brigadier-General Goudarzi said, adding that some of the outlaws were killed and some escaped to Pakistan.

The records and documents of the attack were given to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the incident to be pursued in international organizations.

