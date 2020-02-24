Iranian saber fencer receives world championship award

During the fencing competitions in Poland, the International Fencing Federation (FIE) gave Mojtaba Abedini the award he had won seven months ago. The prize was paid to him in cash.

In the Poland competitions, Iran stood fifth and could win the quota for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This is the first time Iranian national team is due to take part in the Olympics with four saber fencers.

Abedini, 35, was placed 10th in the latest update of the ranking presented by the International Fencing Federation (FIE) with 118 points.

He had become the second in the world competitions of 2017 in Italy and fourth in Rio 2016 Olympics.

Due to emergence of coronavirus in Iran, the national team will stay in Poland for some days and in two weeks, they will compete in Italy’s competition. Because they already have the Olympics quota, they will try to improve their ranking in Italy.

