Iran installs 3rd offshore platform of SPGF’s phase 13

The giant structure, along with satellite platform C13, was carried to the South Pars field aboard Barge 124FLB by push-pull method on Monday, after 98 percent completion in Iran Marine Industry Company (SADRA).

After the weather became steady, the mega platform A13 cut through water in the Persian Gulf and was installed in the SPFG, said Payam Motamed, the manager of the project.

Installation of accessories like connection bridge and the flare will begin soon and then the platform will be hooked up to the well, said Motamed.

Operationalizing the platform which will increase gas production of phase 13 of South Pars field by 14.2 million cubic meters per day to reach 28 million m3/day in total which is half of the offered capacity of the development project of phase 13, according to Motamed, the South Pars Phase 14 Development Plan Executive.

He noted that platforms B13 and D13 were installed in 2019.

Once the new platform A13 is ready to operate, the Phase 13 of South Pars field will produce 56 million m3/day of rich gas, 75,000 bpd of condensate, 400 tons/day of Sulfur and an annual amount of one million and 100 thousand tons of LNG and one million tons of ethane.

