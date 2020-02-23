Iran-Turkey border in Bazargan closed

Head of Bazargan Customs House Sadeq Namdar told IRNA that despite agreement with Turkish officials to undertake health controls and allow movement of passengers and vehicles, the country closed down the border on Sunday noon.

Noting that Turkey has shut down its border with Nakhichevan, he said that after the Turkey's move, all passengers were exchanged and none of them remained in zero border.

Bazargan Customs House is the most important Iranian ground border for importing and exporting to and from Turkey.



