5.7-magnitude quake rocks West Azarbaijan again

Orumiyeh, Feb 23, IRNA - An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale once again trembled West Azarbaijan province of Iran near the city of Khoy.

The quake occurred at 19:30 local time and 21 kilometers from Zarabad village, 25 kilometers from the city of Khoy and 31 kilometers from Qareh Ziaeddin.

A 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted the city of Qotur in the northwestern city of Khoy earlier on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 19:30 hours local time (16:00 GMT) and at the depth of 6 km underground.

People of Tabriz and Orumiyeh also felt the quake.

No report has so far been available on the likely casualties or damage to property.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

