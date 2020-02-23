5.7-magnitude quake rocks West Azarbaijan again

The quake occurred at 19:30 local time and 21 kilometers from Zarabad village, 25 kilometers from the city of Khoy and 31 kilometers from Qareh Ziaeddin.

A 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted the city of Qotur in the northwestern city of Khoy earlier on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 19:30 hours local time (16:00 GMT) and at the depth of 6 km underground.

People of Tabriz and Orumiyeh also felt the quake.

No report has so far been available on the likely casualties or damage to property.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

2050**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish