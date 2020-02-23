Iran's freestyle wrestling team crowned at Asian championship

India and Kazakhstan stood in the second and third places, respectively.
The 33rd Asian Wrestling Championship was held in New Delhi, India on February 22-23.
7129**2050
Follow us on witter @IrmaEnglish
Tehran, Feb 23, IRNA – Iranian Freestyle wrestling team snatched two gold, two silver, and four bronze medals to win championship at the Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championship.
India and Kazakhstan stood in the second and third places, respectively.
The 33rd Asian Wrestling Championship was held in New Delhi, India on February 22-23.
7129**2050
Follow us on witter @IrmaEnglish
Your Comment