Iranian gymnast bags silver in Melbourne World Cup

Kohani who had advanced to the final stage with 14.633 points competed with top gymnasts in the world and received 14.500 points and ranked second.

The 2020 World Cup Gymnastics Melbourne is regarded as the pre-Olympic competition.

The 2020 Summer Olympics is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22.

