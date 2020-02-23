FIFDH to screen three Iranian movies

'Sunless Shadows' directed by Mehrdad Oskouei, 'Coup 53' directed by Taghi Amirani and 'Yalda' directed by Masoud Bakhshi will be screened in FIFDH.

According to its official website, "The FIFDH is the leading international event dedicated to film and human rights. For the past 16 years, the Festival has taken place in the heart of Geneva, the human rights capital, parallel to the annual main session of the UN Human Rights Council in March."

"The FIFDH runs two international competitions – fiction and documentary – offering a world-class selection of feature films that challenge the ways in which we see the world, in the presence of filmmakers and protagonists."

"Two prestigious Juries award the Grand Prix de Genève (10,000 €), the Grand Prix Fiction (10,000 €) and the Prix Sergio Vieira de Mello (5,000€)."

