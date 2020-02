The event is underway in Lille of France on February 20-23.

Squash is a ball sport played by two (singles) or four players (doubles squash) in a four-walled court with a small, hollow rubber ball. The players must alternate in striking the ball with their racquet and hit the ball onto the playable surfaces of the four walls of the court.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish