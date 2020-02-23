Rouhani congratulates Japan on Nat'l Day

In a message on Sunday, the Iranian president congratulated the government and nation of Japan and wished them health and success.
Tehran, Feb 23, IRNA - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a message to the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe congratulated the nation and officials of Japan on that country's National Day.
