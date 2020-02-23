Minister of Interior: Turnout in parliamentary elections 42.57

Rahmani-Fazli told reporters on Sunday about the turnout for the 11th round of Majlis elections, "The final signed statistics are all approved by polling stations that were finally approved by the Guardian Council and we announced and communicated it."

The interior minister added that out of this figure, 48% are women and 52% are men, so total participation was 42.57% in this round.

Rahmani-Fazli stated that some in the media and some people raised issues as to why the Ministry of the Interior did not regularly announce the participation rate from the early morning; any announcement of participation would have to be announced in accordance with the law. And the legal process was that it must be based on the minutes of the meeting between the executive and the supervising boards and approval of the Guardian Council and the Ministry of the Interior.

