Rouhani orders formation of nat'l committee to manage coronavirus

In his decree, President Rouhani urged Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki to try his best and use all his power to prevent the spread of coronavirus and uprooting it.

The committee consists of ministers of road and urban development, interior, education, science, tourism, and culture, as well as chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces, head of budget and planning organization, IRIB chief, Iran's Attorney-General, head of pilgrimage and hajj organization, government spokesman and police chief.

The committee is expected to hold meetings, make policies in presenting services on health, treatment and pharmaceutical field, and inform people.

Earlier, Head of Iranian Health Ministry for public relations affairs said that the death toll of the coronavirus epidemic reached eight people, adding that 43 others were affected.

Jahanpour said based on the medical test results, 15 more have been affected by lethal virus.

He added that 7 people in Qom, 4 in Tehran, 2 in Gilan, 1 in Markazi and 1 more in Tonekabon have been affected.

Accordingly, 43 people have so far been affected and eight have been killed by coronavirus in Iran.

