Armenia voices readiness to cooperate with Iran in fighting coronavirus

According to Armenpress, Armenia has cautioned its nationals against all but essential travel to Iran.

Iran has detected 43 cases of infections, out of which 8 people have died.

Iran has temporarily closed down schools, universities, and cultural centers in the provinces that have had cases of coronavirus infections.

Many countries, such as China, the US, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Spain, France, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have been affected by the virus.

