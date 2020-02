Mojtaba Abedini, 35, could reach the 10th place with 118 points.

Ali Pakdaman, Mohammad Rahbari, and Mohammad Fotuhi, other Iranian athletes, were placed at 27th, 38th, and 40th places, respectively.

Sabre fencers of Iran are to fight Poland in the world games.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish