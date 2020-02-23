Russian official: Deal of Century doomed to failure

Speaking to IRNA, Vladimir Igorevich Batyuk said that the issues concerning Trump's impeachment in US congress, was the cause of the US' Administration proposed Deal of the Century.

In fact, Palestinians have become victims to solve Trump's problems with the Congress and his re-election in the upcoming US presidential elections.

Referring to anti-Palestinian nature of the Deal of the Century, he said that occupation of the Palestinian territories have been verified in this plan and Palestinians have been deprived of their legal rights in the framework of UNSC and UNGA resolutions.

Igorevich Batyuk noted that any plan which does not guarantee Palestinians' rights cannot be implemented.

He said that US is not an impartial mediator in Palestine-Israel conflict, adding that the four international mediators in the Middle East are better do it.



US President Donald Trump in a meeting with the Zionist regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on January 28 announced his so-called 'Deal of Century'.

Palestinians took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

Many international and Muslim figures have so far denounced the US conspiracy against the State of Palestine.

