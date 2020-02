GardenCity International Film Festival brings the world of cinema to the IT city of India, Bangalore.

Directed by Mina Sadat Hosseini, the short narrates the story of a woman named Roya who is in a situation that may end in losing her husband, daughter, and job…

The cast includes Solmaz Qasemi, Arman Azizi, Niknaz Zafarnia, Ayda Ebrahimzadeh.

The festival is slated for February 24, 2020.

