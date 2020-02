Jalali made the remarks in a meeting with Russian Envoy to SCO, Bakhtiar Hakimov.

The two officials discussed cooperation of Iran, as an observer member with the SCO in issues ranging from the campaign against terrorism, extremism, and unilateralism, as well as economic cooperation and security of information.

Hakimov said in the meeting that Russia fully supports Iran's permanent membership in the SCO.

9417**1416

