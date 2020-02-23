Iranian Parliament to debate next year's budget bill

The parliamentarians are to discuss the details of the annual budget bill in formal session tomorrow.



On December 8, President Hassan Rouhani presented the budget plan for the next Iranian year which exceeded 484,000 billion tomans (equal to over $115bn) to the parliament.

According to the budget plan, the Government has undertaken to sell dollars at 42,000 rials for import of the basic commodities, essential goods and medicines.

Vice-President and Head of Planning and Budget Organization Mohammad Baqer Nobakht had earlier said that the budget bill was submitted in 19 Chapters.

According to Article 5 of the Parliament's bylaw, the budget bill is presented to the parliament, printed and distributed to the members of parliament and they will have 10 days to present their comments to related expert commissions.

Based on an approval by the lawmakers in 2008, the government is required to submit its budget bill for the coming year to the Majlis by the middle of Azar (the 9th month of the Iranian year, which falls in the first third of December) to avoid any irregularities in the process of examining the bill by the legislators.

