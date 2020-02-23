NW Iran quake injures some people, one in critical condition

Speaking to IRNA, Governor of West Azarbaijan Province Mohammad Mahdi Shahriari said that some of the village houses were destroyed partly and some others completely.

He added that rescue and relief operations are underway in the disaster-hit area.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, seven aftershocks rocked the area afterwards.

Meanwhile, deputy head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society said that five teams have been dispatched to the accident site to assess the situation.

Secretary of the Crisis Management Committee of Khoy, Ismail Salem Khoie said that 30 people were injured by the quake.

Head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services Pir-Hossein Kolivand said that some 40 people have been injured.

