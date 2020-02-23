Landmine blast kills a teenager in western Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Governor of Qasr-e Shirin Morad Ali Tatar said a teenager who was feeding animals in Tangab when he stepped onto the landmine.

Iraqi army under Saddam Hussein planted 16 million landmines in over 4,200,000 hectare of lands in the Iranian border areas upon withdrawal after occupation.

The United Nations was due to finance the mine-sweeping operation on Iran-Iraq border areas, but, despite the Iranian armed forces have cleared the widespread mine-infested areas, explosions of mines and other ordinance parts often cause deaths of civilians living in the areas.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish