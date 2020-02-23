Chinese ship docks at Iranian port after coronavirus incubation period

Ahmad Akhundi told IRNA that the Heng Tong 77 carried equipment for Kaveh petrochemical complex.

Akhundi said that the ship reached the 10-mile distance from the southern coast of Iran. It was kept in the distance for two weeks and then examined by the medical team of the marine borders health bases. After the team ascertained that the vessel is clean of the virus, they issued permission for the ship to dock.

He added that ship's crew was once again examined and after it was certified that the crew members are totally healthy, they permitted the ship to be unloaded.

