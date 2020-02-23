Iran's Supreme Leader lauds nation's turnout in elections

Making the remark during a lecture on Sunday, the Supreme Leader said all should be vigilant and ready to act against enemies' conspiracies to target different pillars of the country.

Praising Iranian nation's brilliant performance in the great test of elections which led to the defeat of all opportunists and enemies' media campaigns, the Leader said all should be vigilant and ready to counter and foil such attacks.

Referring to the negative media campaigns by foreigners against Iranian people's participation in elections, he said the negative media hype which started a few months ago, escalated near elections.

Over the last two days, on the pretext of coronavirus outbreak, those media spared no effort to dissuade people from participating in elections, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Supreme Leader said enemies' animosity against Iranians is not limited only to the economic and cultural arenas but the religious and revolutionary beliefs as well.

They are even against elections since they do not want people's massive turnout to be stabilized as a reality.

The Supreme Leader further described holding elections as a measure that led to foiling enemies' claims who wanted to promote the idea of the contradiction of religion with freedom and democracy.

Elections in Iran prove that religion is the absolute source of an all-out democracy, he said, adding that holding 37 rounds of elections during 41 years is an indication of the Islamic system's efforts to establish democracy.

The Supreme Leader earlier stressed on Tuesday that during the upcoming elections, like the previous instances of the anniversary of the Revolution and the commemoration of Lt General Qasem Soleimani, the enemy will fail once again in disappointing Iranian youth.

Nearly 58 million Iranians were eligible to vote in the Friday elections, some 3 million of them casting their votes for the first time as they turned 18 which is the legal age for casting votes in Iran.

More than 54,000 voting stations were set up across the country, some 40,000 of which were fixed stations while the rest were mobile ones.

